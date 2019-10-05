Harvest Moon Festival supports environmental projects, goals

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. 15th annual Harvest Moon Festival 15th annual Harvest Moon Festival

The 15th annual Harvest Moon Festival brought people together for a fall celebration of the natural world Friday.

Although Friday night's moon was a waxing crescent, the Harvest Moon Festival still glowed with torches and a bonfire. The Friends of Capital Springs used the moon festival to teach people about the environment.

Participants were able to enjoy nature-based activities, such as viewing different types of ecosystems, or even live animals, like snakes and insects. People could also participate in a tree climb or a moonlit walk. Throughout the walk, different nature-based stations were set up for viewing or hands-on activities.

Gallery Night had a silent auction and collected donations during the night. All proceeds and money raised will go back to the Friends of Capital Springs to support their environmental goals and projects.

