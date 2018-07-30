Harley-Davidson rebels with an electric motorcycle
MILWAUKEE - Smaller bikes, electric engines, online sales and urban storefronts, Harley-Davidson, we hardly knew you.
The American motorcycle company, facing dwindling sales in its home market, said Monday that it will roll out some new products and stores to broaden its audience and invigorate sales.
Harley, known for its car-alarm triggering engine rumble, will roll out an electric motorcycle called LiveWire next year, with no clutch and no gears. It's promising to expand that line over the next few years.
It will also open smaller storefronts in urban areas to broaden its appeal.
With sales rising in Asia and India, Harley-Davidson says it's developing smaller bikes with 250 to 500 cubic centimeter engines, to make the more accessible.
The company has no plans to pull back on manufacturing its big bikes.
