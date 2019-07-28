Hagedorn swearing-in illustrates power of appointments
MADISON, Wis. - Brian Hagedorn's inauguration as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice marks the end of a legal era.
Hagedorn will be sworn in Aug. 1. He replaces retiring Justice Shirley Abrahamson, Wisconsin's longest serving justice and the high court's first female member.
Hagedorn has had a meteoric rise. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker appointed him as an appellate judge in 2015 before he went on to win his position on the high court via election this spring.
He's one of 86 judicial appointments Walker made during his two terms and one of three Walker allies serving on the high court. Walker appointed Dan Kelly to the court in 2016 and Rebecca Bradley in 2015.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
'Life is a playground'- Attic Angel Association celebrates 130 years of caring for Madison
Next Story
Apartment fire in Janesville, several departments on scene
Local And Regional News
- Apartment fire in Janesville, several departments on scene
- Police: Dead newborn found in suburban Dallas restaurant
- Police: Convicted felon hits woman with car, caught with drugs after returning
- Officials say report of plane crash in Dane County is false alarm
- Woman kicks officer in groin following large fight on State Street
- Marijuana smoke session turns into armed robbery, officials say