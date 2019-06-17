Habitat for Humanity proposes 48 new homes

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Habitat for Humanity of Dane County proposed its biggest project yet, which includes building 48 homes across 62 acres in eastern Sun Prairie.

The land is near Town Hall Drive and Highway 19. The homes won't be built until next year, but the planning already started with project managers, volunteers and Habitat for Humanity of Dane County chief executive officer Valerie Renk.

After having built 287 homes in Dane County, Habitat for Humanity is looking to build these 48 new homes based off the needs of the families who will own them.

"We continually talk to those families," Renk said. " 'What are you looking for?,' ‘What schools do you want to be in?,' ‘What kind of homes do you need?' And we're continually trying to keep up with the trends that families are looking for to meet their needs."

Proximity to child care, bike paths, transportation, schools and grocery stores are all considerations in choosing housing locations.

Renk said it's better to work on large-scale neighborhoods than on smaller ones. She explained that making it possible for volunteers to work on three houses instead of one will put more families into homes and address the affordable housing crisis.

The houses won't be built until next year, but housing applications are being accepted, and families are welcome to share their insight on neighborhoods at the nonprofit's quarterly meetings.

