SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Two more families are now homeowners in Sun Prairie thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.
Their homes are in Habitat for Humanity's largest development in the state. When it's finished, the 62-acre Town Hall Crossing community in Sun Prairie will have 118 single family homes, with 40% of those going to Habitat families.
For one of those homeowners, Houssama Lecheheb, owning a home is a dream come true.
"It's a big deal because owning a house, it's an investment for the future," Lecheheb said.
Lehecheb moved to the U.S. from Algeria nine years ago and his wife followed six years later. Now, they have a two-year-old little girl and another baby on the way.
He says it's exciting to have more space and a permanent place for his kids to grow up, including "a very decent backyard where my daughter can play."
"My wife loves barbecue a lot and we didn't have that option at the building where we used to live, so that's why getting a backyard, doing some barbecue, inviting some friends and family, it's going to be great," he added.
That's a dream Habitat for Humanity and the City of Sun Prairie are happy to help make a reality.
"They'll put roots down in the community, and we know when children are in a stable housing setting, they do better in school, so this is a win all around," Mayor Paul Esser said.
"Sun Prairie has just been a great partner when it comes to affordable housing," said Paul Sukenik, the vice president of community services for Habitat for Humanity of Dane County. "That's what Habitat is really trying to do is give these children and these families a stable place to study, to come back to after work and not have to worry about what's happening next door or when their lease is going to expire and where do they go next."
Almost every part of what it takes to build a home has become more expensive in the past few years, but with the help of a multi-million dollar state grant in Sun Prairie, help is on the way.
Esser says the development is part of the city's commitment to making living in Sun Prairie more accessible.
"We're building a lot of housing in Sun Prairie, but a lot of that housing that's being built is pretty high-income housing so it's not available to everyone," Esser said.
For families like Lecheheb's, the extra push makes their dream a possibility. Before moving in, families get training in homeownership and investment and put in volunteer hours either helping to construct their new house or helping Habitat in other ways. Once they're in their new place, they'll have a mortgage, but they get continued support from Habitat and other funding sources.
"It was such just a great feeling and great experience," Lecheheb said.
