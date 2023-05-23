Two more families are now homeowners in Sun Prairie thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. -- Two more families are now homeowners in Sun Prairie thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Dane County.

Their homes are in Habitat for Humanity's largest development in the state. When it's finished, the 62-acre Town Hall Crossing community in Sun Prairie will have 118 single family homes, with 40% of those going to Habitat families.

Braden Ross