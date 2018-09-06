Habitat for Humanity asks for donations to help rebuild homes damaged, destroyed in flooding

Courtesy Jerome Leak

MADISON, Wis. - Habitat for Humanity is asking for donations to help rebuild homes that were damaged or destroyed because of the recent floods and tornadoes in Wisconsin.

More than 700 families have reported damage to their homes across Wisconsin, with the hardest hit areas in the central, southwest and northeastern parts of the state, officials said. With several rivers cresting later this week, there is a strong possibility damage numbers will continue to rise.

“We are in the process of identifying families that don’t have the resources necessary to recover from this devastating disaster,” said Sara Kierzek, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Wisconsin. “Once the waters recede and homes are ready for repair, our mobile disaster response van and our volunteers will be partnering with low-income families to help them recover.”

Kierzek said the projects will likely start in the fall once the water has gone down and damage assessments are over.

Donations can be sent to Habitat for Humanity at 420 S. First Street, #6, Milwaukee, WI 53204 or online.

Donors can designate a particular area or community where they’d like to direct their gift, officials said.