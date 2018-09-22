News

Ha Long Bay to reopen over 4 months after driver crashed into restaurant

MADISON, Wis. - A beloved east Madison southeast Asian eatery will reopen its doors Monday after a driver crashed into the building over four months ago.

According to a post on its website, the workers at the restaurant are excited to serve their patrons and fans again.

Ha Long Bay was closed after a 68-year-old man drove an SUV into the restaurant in early May. The building was evacuated, and it was determined that there was structural damage. There were no injuries in the crash.

After months of recovering from the crash, the restaurant appeared at this year's Yum Yum Fest, giving fans a taste for the first time in a while. 

In a message to fans of the restaurant, the post says, "We have missed all of you and look forward to seeing everyone again!"

