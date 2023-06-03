Madison man turns unwanted guns into gardening tools
MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison man is giving unwanted guns new life by turning them into gardening tools.

Retired pastor Jeff Wild held a "safe surrender" event at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Madison on Saturday, giving community members a safe place to surrender unwanted firearms and weapons.

