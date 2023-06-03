MADISON, Wis. -- A Madison man is giving unwanted guns new life by turning them into gardening tools.
Retired pastor Jeff Wild held a "safe surrender" event at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Madison on Saturday, giving community members a safe place to surrender unwanted firearms and weapons.
Volunteers collected 20 guns at the event, including five handguns and 15 rifles.
Wild said the years he spent performing funerals for people lost to gun violence inspired him to make change.
"I know firsthand the devastation a family experiences, and friends and loved ones experience, with the death or suicide using gun violence," Wild said. "It's a hurt not only for family and friends but our entire communities, our entire nation."
When he heard about RAWtools, an organization that turns unwanted guns into gardening tools, it felt like the perfect fit.
"It's grounded in scripture, the words, 'swords into plowshares and spears into pruning hooks,'" Wild said.
For the last two years, he's been holding safe surrender events where people can bring in their unwanted guns, no questions asked, and get a gift card in return. Wild and his team then destroy the guns and uses the pieces to make gardening tools.
"I turn them into either a garden trowel or what's called a mattock -- I think of it as a small pickaxe," Wild said.
People surrender guns for all kinds of reasons, and Wild is happy to be able to give them a safe and peaceful way to do so.
"Last year we had someone surrender two automatic rifles," Wild said. "He said, 'I'm a hunter, I own guns. But when my brother died, I inherited these AR-15s, and they serve one purpose only and that's to kill people and I don't want them in my home.'"
He said giving them up at a safe surrender means they won't end up back on the street.
"They don't have to worry about someone being harmed in the home or having them stolen or selling them to someone where you don't really know what will happen from there," Wild said.
Wild is hosting another Safe Surrender event next Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m. to noon at Midvale Community Lutheran Church.