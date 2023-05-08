Police officers recovered a gun while investigating a hit-and-run near Camp Randall Friday night, the Madison Police Department said Monday.

MADISON, Wis. -- Police officers recovered a gun while investigating a hit-and-run near Camp Randall Friday night, the Madison Police Department said Monday.

In an incident report, police said said officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a traffic pole at the intersection of Campus Drive and North Randall Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Friday.

