MADISON, Wis. -- Police officers recovered a gun while investigating a hit-and-run near Camp Randall Friday night, the Madison Police Department said Monday.
In an incident report, police said said officers responded to a crash between a vehicle and a traffic pole at the intersection of Campus Drive and North Randall Avenue around 11:20 p.m. Friday.
The driver, a 39-year-old Madison man, left the scene, but officers from another law enforcement agency saw him nearby and tried to pull him over. Instead of stopping, the report said the man ran away, dropping a black bag with an illegal gun inside in the process.
Officers eventually caught the man and arrested him on tentative charges of hit and run, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a weapon, operating while intoxicated and a probation violation.
They also reportedly found open beer cans inside the vehicle.
News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court.Click here to learn more about the policy. He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.
