MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police said a gun and a gun safe were reported stolen from an apartment building on the city's far east side.
Officers were sent to the 700 block of Jupiter Drive just after 9 p.m. for a report of a burglary. A man reported his gun and gun safe were stolen from his apartment's storage area.
The man reportedly told police he was last in the area earlier in the week, and noticed the door to the storage area was ajar on Thursday.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the burglary is urged to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.
