News

Groups propose Fox River as federally designated water trail

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 04:13 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 04:13 PM CDT

AURORA, Ill. - Local leaders and nonprofit groups are looking into turning the Fox River in Illinois and Wisconsin into a federally designated water trail.

The Aurora Beacon-News reports that Kane County in Illinois is working with the Fox River Ecosystem Partnership and other organizations in pursuing the National Park Service designation. The groups obtained a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to draft maps about the water trail development.

The move is also backed by environmental and economic-development groups as a way to attract more people to the river. The river runs from southeastern Wisconsin through Chicago's western suburbs and into the Illinois River near Ottawa, Illinois.

Karen Miller is a Kane County planner for the National Park Service Water Trail System program. She says officials hope to host forums on the water trail effort in 2019.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration