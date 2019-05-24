Group of parents, alumni say they're determined to save St. Mary's Catholic School

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A group of parents and alumni called "Friends of St. Mary's" say they're dedicated to raising enough money to keep the 100-year-old school afloat through financial instability.

Principal Matt Parish said the school's struggles are tied to a drop in enrollment.

"Any time you go to Mass it seems like there’s less people going," he said. "There’s less kids in Catholic schools."

Parish said around a week ago, the school announced it could potentially eliminate costs by cutting sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

"At the end of the day, we need to have more money." he said.

At a meeting last night, the school said that would no longer be the plan, but that it needed to raise close to $550,000 of the school's budget between tuition and fundraising.

St. Mary’s school has been a downtown Janesville staple for decades, but financial concerns have folks worried about the future.



Why a group of parents say they feel it’s their responsibility to raise the money to keep the school afloat- tonight on #News3Now at 6. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/ZVAzY59ta0 — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) May 23, 2019

Friends of St. Mary's formed shortly after the news the grades could be cut.

"All we really wanted as a community was a chance to be heard," said Dan Cunningham, one of the group's members.

"There’s a lot of love for this school in this parish and in this community.," he said. "We’ve had seemingly hundreds of people coming to help."

Cunningham said they group is dedicated to help with the fundraising necessary to keep the doors open.

"We’ll raise it," he said. "We have to. We’ll do it year after year because this place needs to stay."

