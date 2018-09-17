Group of 100 teens threaten police; one arrested, authorities say

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police reported a single arrest after 100 teenagers were "screaming and yelling at each other with multiple groups starting to fight" Friday night.

According to officials, the incident began after a football game at Mansfield Stadium. Police were called to assist in controlling a group of "unruly" teenagers.

Upon arrival, officers reported seeing the group of teenagers getting involved in several fights in the parking lot and others moving toward other lots in the area, police said.

According to police the teenagers were chanting "MPK," an acronym that stands for "Madison Police Killers." Officers also received direct threats.

During the incident, a 15-year-old male began to punch a girl before being taken into custody for disorderly conduct. During the arrest, the crowd circled the officers and continued to make threats, police said.

The arrested teen was taken to the Juvenile Reception Center. Police quoted him as saying, "I'll be out of here in no time."