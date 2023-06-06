MADISON, Wis. -- The American Family Insurance Championship will tee of Friday at University Ridge. It is the event's seventh year at the golf course. There is a lot of work which goes into getting the fairways and greens ready for it's signature event.
Tournament Director, Nate Pokrass said there are many complexities which go into preparing the course for it's busiest event of the season.
"Think of going to any other permanent sports stadium weather it's American Family Field in Milwaukee or any other sporting venue, those structures are permeant. We create that at a venue that wasn't designed for it," Pokrass said.
From LED signage to the seating galleries, many man hours go into putting together an event which only takes place over three days.
"It takes six weeks ultimately to build tournament and all our structure, one week of activity and then it three weeks to tear down all our venues and those structures move on to other events around the country," Pokrass said.
Lead groundskeeper Phil Davidson told News 3 Now the crews at University Ridge have been working around the clock to make it all possible.
"We're here from sun up to sun down for weeks on end just trying to get ready for this," Davidson said.
He continued that while the AmFam Championship is their largest event, taking care of the course is no different than any normal day for them.
"We know how to maintain a golf course so, that's what we're doing here. We just kind of take it to a bigger degree when we put on a tournament," Davidson said.
Opening ceremonies take place Friday at 8:15 AM followed by the first tee time at 8:45 AM.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.