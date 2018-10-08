Livestream

WEATHER ALERT

There are 5 areas under alert.

News

Greendale police investigate fatal truck fire

Posted: Oct 08, 2018 07:21 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2018 07:21 AM CDT

GREENDALE, Wis. - Police in the Milwaukee suburb of Greendale are investigating a fatal vehicle fire.

First responders were called to the scene of a pickup truck on fire about 4 a.m. Sunday. When the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office is assisting in the death investigation. The victim has not been identified.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration