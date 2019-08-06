Green Lake man dies in fatal tractor accident

File photo

TOWN OF BROOKLYN, Wis. - A Green Lake man who was trapped under a tractor Monday night has died, officials said.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said authorities were dispatched to Brooklyn G. Road at Spaulding Hill Road in the Town of Brooklyn at 6:22 p.m. after a report of a tractor that rolled over on someone and trapped them underneath.

The news release said sheriff's deputies arrived to the scene five minutes later. Shortly after, paramedics arrived and determined that the person was dead.

An initial investigation said the victim was a 61-year-old male who lived at the farm and was working on the tractor when the accident happened. The man's name has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

