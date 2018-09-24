Green Lake County town to shut off public water system for good

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

DALTON, Wis. - When Dolores Feuerhammer moved into her home in the small unincorporated town of Dalton, she did not expect she'd have her water service cut off just three years later.

"If I would have known this was all going to take place, I never would have bought it," Feuerhammer told News 3.

On Oct. 1, three years of discussion and debate will come to a close as Dalton will abandon its public water service. Property owners will have to dig private wells.

"We will be shutting off the water on Monday," said Janel Nickel, president of the Dalton Sanitary District.

The public water system in Dalton will be shut off for good next Monday, and people now have to dig private wells by then or risk having their houses condemned. “I can’t afford it. So it’s stressful. Very, very stressful,” one woman told me today. Her story is on #news3 at 6. pic.twitter.com/JBtdWRa8QT — Rose Schmidt (@RoseSchmidtTV) September 24, 2018

She said it was never intended to be a public water system.

The Dalton Volunteer Fire Department drilled a well for its use in fighting fires in 1968. Homes and a nearby church needed water and were connected to the well. After enough customers were connected to it, the system was deemed to be a public utility.

The public utility provides water service to 59 customers, according to documents from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin.

Documents show Dalton's public water system is not compliant with requirements set by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The department identified 11 deficiencies and three significant deficiencies to Dalton's water system, according to the commission. The three significant deficiencies were: The system does not have the financial capacity to meet state and federal requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act; the system pumping capacity is not adequate; and no elevated water storage is provided to meet code requirements.

Staff members estimated that over the next five or 10 years, improvements to meet those requirements would cost about $1,565,000. Those improvements would likely result in the average water bill increasing 154 percent, the documents showed.

Instead of improving the water system, the majority of property owners voted to abandon it, meaning they have to install private wells, Nickel said.

She said residents have been informed for several months now that they would have to install private wells, so it did not come as a shock to them.

The DNR also held public meetings where residents could voice their concerns.

Feuerhammer hired Farago's Drilled Wells to dig a well in her front yard, but she said some of her neighbors have decided not to drill.

"It's a big expense, and these are $9,000-$10,000 holes when you get done," said the company's vice president, Terry Farago. "It's a lot of money to put out for a lot of people."

Farago said his company, based in Plainfield, has been busy working in the area. His team is drilling six wells over the next week in Dalton.

"It's been very, very nerve-racking, and I didn't want the well in the first place because I can't afford it. So it's very stressful. Very, very stressful," Feuerhammer said.

The estimated cost of drilling a private well is approximately $15,700, plus $750 to install a point-of-use treatment system, according to the documents.

Nickel said any residents who do not have private wells installed by Oct. 1 would be reported to the Green Lake County Health Department, and their houses would likely be condemned. State law requires houses to have running water.