Green Lake County Sheriff's Office warns public of malfunctioning traffic light
GREEN LAKE, Wis. - The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office is warning the public that a traffic light at the intersection of State Highway 23/49 and County Highway A is malfunctioning, according to a news release.
Officials said the traffic lights at the intersection have been periodically malfunctioning throughout the early weeks of October. Department of Transportation employees have been responding to the problem as it occurs.
According to the release, the equipment problem has been located and needs to be repaired. Department of Transportation officials hope the problem will be fixed within the next month.
The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said the light should be treated as a four-way stop when the lights are flashing red.
