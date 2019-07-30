911 service restored to Green Lake County area

Getty

GREEN LAKE, Wis. - All phone lines at the Green Lake County Government Center have been restored after a nine-hour outage Monday, officials said.

The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said at about 11:30 a.m. that some communities in the county were experiencing problems placing 911 calls.

A fiber-optic line was cut, causing the outage, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Phone lines were up and working by about 8:30 p.m., the release said.

The outage affected cellphones and some landlines, officials said.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.