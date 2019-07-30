911 service restored to Green Lake County area
GREEN LAKE, Wis. - All phone lines at the Green Lake County Government Center have been restored after a nine-hour outage Monday, officials said.
The Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said at about 11:30 a.m. that some communities in the county were experiencing problems placing 911 calls.
A fiber-optic line was cut, causing the outage, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.
Phone lines were up and working by about 8:30 p.m., the release said.
The outage affected cellphones and some landlines, officials said.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Police: Armed robber makes off with victim's personal items on Buckeye Road
Next Story
Cheers to Lingonberry Llama in Belleville, where everybody knows your name
Local And Regional News
- Cheers to Lingonberry Llama in Belleville, where everybody knows your name
- UW police investigate theft-from-auto incidents at University Hospital
- Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway celebrates 100 days in office. Here's what she's done on campaign issues.
- 911 service restored to Green Lake County area
- Sheriff: Horse, buggy roll over into ditch, 10-month-old infant among victims
- Possible 2020 redistricting, annexation coming: Survey asks how to make city govt. more accessible