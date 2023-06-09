Green County woman last seen Wednesday morning found, sheriff's office says Logan Reigstad Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Author twitter Author email Jun 9, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MONTICELLO, Wis. -- A Monticello area woman who had been missing for more than two days has been found, the Green County Sheriff's Office said Friday night.Karla Rasmussen, 39, had last been seen Wednesday morning in Monroe.As of Friday night, she has been found.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Green County Sheriff's Office Karla Rasmussen Logan Reigstad Digital Producer Logan Reigstad is a digital producer for Channel3000.com. He can be contacted at lreigstad@wisctv.com. Author twitter Author email Follow Logan Reigstad Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Records: Detective fired months after losing race for Dane County Sheriff It's the sweet smell of success for one Wisconsin cheese factory Former GOP Wisconsin governor candidate Tim Michels sues organizer who says he wasn't paid Best of Madison 2023 Vote Now Kim Gander Latest News MacKenzie Scott donates $8M to group promoting reading; money will benefit Wisconsin kids Tentative shared revenue deal 'significant' for local fire departments Man charged in Fitchburg shots fired incident Still time to join the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk Green County woman last seen Wednesday morning found, sheriff's office says More News