Madison
Digital Producer
NEW GLARUS, Wis. -- The Green County Sheriff's Office identified a woman Friday who died after a motorcycle crash outside New Glarus Brewing Co.
Kathryn Hilt, 60, of Fort Atkinson died Monday from injuries sustained in a crash that occurred last Saturday.
Sheriff's officials said Hilt's motorcycle collided with another motorcycle that was turning into the driveway of New Glarus Brewing Co. along State Highway 69.
Hilt was taken to UW Hospital for treatment where she later died.
