Green County Sheriff's Office warns drivers of 'extremely icy' roads
BELLEVILLE, Wis. - The Green County Sheriff Office's said roads in the county are extremely icy and urged people to drive with caution.
The Sheriff's Office said highway crews are out salting, but the freezing temperatures are creating difficulties.
Drivers are encouraged to slow down and allow plenty of time to get to destinations.
