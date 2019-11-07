Green County Sheriff's Office warns drivers of 'extremely icy' roads

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BELLEVILLE, Wis. - The Green County Sheriff Office's said roads in the county are extremely icy and urged people to drive with caution.

The Sheriff's Office said highway crews are out salting, but the freezing temperatures are creating difficulties.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and allow plenty of time to get to destinations.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.