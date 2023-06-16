On Wednesday, a young boy was found unresponsive at Brodhead Pool and soon after taken to a medical facility.

BRODHEAD, Wis. — It’s a happy ending to a very scary situation that began Wednesday afternoon at Brodhead when a young boy was found unresponsive.

Three teenage girls, all lifeguards at the pool, founding themselves responding to the incident — the like of which hasn’t been seen at the pool in decades — and saving the day.

