Green County lifeguards save young boy from drowning, get awarded for 'act of heroism'
Tahleel Mohieldin
Reporter
Jun 16, 2023

BRODHEAD, Wis. — It's a happy ending to a very scary situation that began Wednesday afternoon at Brodhead when a young boy was found unresponsive.

Three teenage girls, all lifeguards at the pool, founding themselves responding to the incident — the like of which hasn't been seen at the pool in decades — and saving the day.

It all started when 17-year-old Tyra Lehman noticed the young boy underwater swimming seemingly normal. Then one kid at the pool told her was drowning; others said he was just looking for attention.

Lehman quickly learned the boy wasn't faking and he was in real danger. She blew her whistle and dove in.

"I jumped in, swam to him as fast as I could," she recalled. "I was just thinking, 'Get him out of the water, don't worry about everything else.'"

Hearing the whistle, the two other lifeguards on duty, Addison Swan and Madisyn Kail, came rushing over. Together, they pull him out and Kail started CPR.

"It was just like it kicked in of— this is what we [have] got to do," Kail explained. She said she ended up doing four compressions before fluid poured out of the boy's nose and mouth.

It wasn't until first responders came in and they learned the boy was going to be okay did the three young women begin to consider their success.

"I was so relieved," Lehman said. "I was so proud of myself and I was proud of my team and how well we all did together."

To celebrate their quick actions Brodhead's Fire Chief, Rob Scheidegger, presented the teens with an award for their act of heroism.

COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Tags: Lifeguard, Brodhead, Drowning

Tahleel Mohieldin is a general assignment reporter for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com.