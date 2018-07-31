Green County EMS takes over ambulance service; Volunteers return

DARLINGTON, Wis. - Rural Medical Ambulance Service has reached a coverage agreement with Green County EMS to provide ambulance services to their district, according to a release.

The agreement comes after Paramount EMS notified the RMAS Board it will no longer be providing emergency medical services starting Tuesday, officials said. Green County EMS, which will be leasing RMAS’s property, starts providing services Wednesday.

In June, a group of former EMTs went to the RMAS board asking to take over. The group drafted a proposal suggesting the current board give over control of the organization to the EMTs themselves.

The organization has been sort of out of service since April, when the majority of the volunteer EMTs quit because they felt they were being treated poorly by the board of directors. That accusation was refuted by the organization’s board, saying the members are just trying to run the nonprofit and fill the gap left by the volunteers leaving.

During a July meeting, the volunteers were turned away after they said they would have a meeting with members of the Rural Medical Board in Darlington. The former volunteers were scheduled to give the board members a proposal for new bylaws that would put the volunteers in charge of the nonprofit, but the chairman of Rural Medical said too many people showed up to talk so he had them drop off the proposal.

The Darlington City Council voted in July to give Rural Medical notice the city would pull out of the agreement in 18 months, but the mayor said the city would change its mind if the board agreed to let volunteers run the service.

Since the new agreement was reached, GCEMS Chief Dan Nufer has met with former RMAS volunteers and has invited the volunteers to become members of GCEMS and help staff their new Darlington Station, according to the release. All 25 of the former volunteers have agreed to become members of GCEMS to help staff the Darlington station and serve the former RMAS district.

All Darlington police officers will also be credentialed with GCEMS, which makes a total of 31 volunteers and police officers able to staff the new station, officials said.

The change will hardly be noticeable to the community, officials said. The Rural Medical Ambulance Service name will be kept and both ambulances will be put back in service.

GCEMS has offered to provide compensation, but all 31 volunteers and police officers have agreed to waive compensation to ensure the future of the joint venture, according to the release.