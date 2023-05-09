Green County Board narrowly approves resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month

MONROE, Wis. -- By a narrow margin, the Green County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the county.
Supervisors voted 17-14 in favor of the resolution, which recognizes LGBTQ+ Pride Month this June and each year thereafter. It also "encourages residents to learn about the contributions of LGBTQ+ people in Green County and reflect on ways that we can live and work together with a commitment to mutual respect and understanding."
The resolution attracted significant support and opposition ahead of Tuesday's night's meeting, with community members -- some sporting rainbow-colored apparel -- filling the Historic Courthouse in Monroe as the board debated the topic. Dozens more watched the meeting online.
Ahead of the meeting, the sheriff's office warned on Monday that despite significant community interest, the 140-person capacity of the board room inside the Historic Courthouse would be "strictly enforced." County residents also took to social media to voice their opinions; several wrote letters to the editors that were published in newspapers in Monroe and New Glarus.
Prior to the meeting, New Glarus resident Diana Clark told News 3 Now she felt it was "unfortunate" there was resistance to the resolution.
"More and more we've had to fight for equal rights, and in some ways there's been a backsliding that we have to work hard to prevent, and being visible and speaking up and showing your support for others to live authentically is important," she said. "The burden shouldn't always be on a marginalized population to fight this fight; it's important for allies to show up and show their support as well because we all care about the cause."
Scott Rippe, one half of the first LGBTQ+ couple to be married in Green County, wrote on Facebook the resolution "is asking for nothing but recognition that we walk among you."
"It is not asking you to fly a pride flag or hug a gay person or change what you may already believe," he wrote. "June is traditionally recognized as gay pride month, so this resolution asks you nothing new – only to catch up with the rest of civilized society."
Bruce Kloepping, a Brodhead resident and the secretary of the Republican Party of Green Party, said he felt the resolution was unnecessary.
"If you have a special month for a group of people, then you need to have a special month for other groups of people and then it'll be ongoing," Kloepping, who donned a "Vote No" sticker on his shirt, said. "So why don't we all just live our lives... and not impose our lifestyles on anybody else."
Recognitions of LGBTQ+ Pride Month and displays of support for members of the community have increased in prevalence in recent years.