Green County Board narrowly approves resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Community members attend a Green County Board of Supervisors meeting on May 9, 2023, where the board narrowly approved a resolution proclaiming June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

 Community members attend a Green County Board of Supervisors meeting on May 9, 2023, where the board narrowly approved a resolution proclaiming June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MONROE, Wis. -- By a narrow margin, the Green County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month in the county.

Supervisors voted 17-14 in favor of the resolution, which recognizes LGBTQ+ Pride Month this June and each year thereafter. It also "encourages residents to learn about the contributions of LGBTQ+ people in Green County and reflect on ways that we can live and work together with a commitment to mutual respect and understanding."

Tags