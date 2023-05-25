GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay will play host to the 2025 NFL Draft, the National Football Lea…
Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, and his counterpart in the state Senate are asking the Legislature's powerful budget writing committee to allocate $2 million through the state's economic development agency to help defray the cost of the draft. Steffen's office says the total cost would be roughly $7.5 million — with more than $1 million raised by the Green Bay Packers, and an additional $4 million and change raised through local partners.
"This money is a grant that is designed to assist with costs related to waste management and public safety parking — as you can imagine, having 240,000 people coming to Brown County and Green Bay, we're going to need a lot of support," Steffen told News 3 Now.
"I can't tell you how excited I am as someone who grew up six blocks from Lambeau Field," he added.
The Joint Finance Committee will take up the proposal next week when it votes on the state's tourism budget. The Republican co-chairs of the committee did not speak at length about the proposal, but Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said the draft funding is part of larger budget negotiations and that "conversations about this request are ongoing."
"There's no guarantees, whether or not the Joint Finance Committee will support the motion," Steffen said. "I feel good about it, I've spent the last month preparing them and other members in the Legislature that this is a possibility [Green Bay would get the draft]."
That could mean Green Bay's funding could be more likely than stadium funding for the Milwaukee Brewers that politicians were hoping to secure in this year's budget discussions.
"As it relates to the Brewers issue, it certainly is a bit of a different animal," Steffen said. "Instead of it being $8 of return for $1 investment, it's really only about a one and a half dollar to $1 investment."
He estimated that Wisconsin would be the beneficiary of upwards of $94 million in economic activity for hosting the draft.
"There's going to be three days in spring of 2025, where Wisconsin is going to be the greatest show on Earth," Steffen said. "I want us to put our best foot forward be a great showcase and promotion for the for the future for our state."
