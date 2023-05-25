Lawmakers are hoping to include funding in the state budget to make the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay a special event.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. — Two Green Bay area legislators are pushing to give state funds to help Green Bay, as an estimated 240,000 could flock to the city when it hosts the 2025 NFL Draft. 

Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, and his counterpart in the state Senate are asking the Legislature's powerful budget writing committee to allocate $2 million through the state's economic development agency to help defray the cost of the draft. Steffen's office says the total cost would be roughly $7.5 million — with more than $1 million raised by the Green Bay Packers, and an additional $4 million and change raised through local partners. 

Tags