News

Green Alert canceled: Veteran found after taking car for test drive

By:

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 06:15 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 07:19 PM CDT

BARABOO, Wis. - A Green Alert was canceled for 34-year-old veteran Jeremiah Allen Scott Koehler on Tuesday evening.

He was last seen at Baraboo Motors in the city of Baraboo when he took a black 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 Sport for a test drive at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Koehler left his personal car and phone behind at the dealership.

