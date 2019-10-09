Green Alert canceled: Veteran found after taking car for test drive

FreeImages.com/Matthew Williams

BARABOO, Wis. - A Green Alert was canceled for 34-year-old veteran Jeremiah Allen Scott Koehler on Tuesday evening.

He was last seen at Baraboo Motors in the city of Baraboo when he took a black 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4x4 Sport for a test drive at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Koehler left his personal car and phone behind at the dealership.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.