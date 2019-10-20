Programming Notice

Green Alert canceled after Sun Prairie veteran found

Posted: Oct 19, 2019 05:37 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 08:00 PM CDT

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has canceled a green alert for a Sun Prairie veteran. 

Shawn David Jacobs, 39, was found Saturday evening in Columbia County. 

 He had been reported missing Saturday morning around in Sun Prairie. 

