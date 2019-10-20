Green Alert canceled after Sun Prairie veteran found

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice has canceled a green alert for a Sun Prairie veteran.

Shawn David Jacobs, 39, was found Saturday evening in Columbia County.

He had been reported missing Saturday morning around in Sun Prairie.

