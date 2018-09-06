News

Missing veteran found safe after Green Alert

Posted: Sep 05, 2018 03:45 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 05, 2018 08:42 PM CDT

TOWN OF VERONA, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice officials said the veteran they issued a Green Alert for has been found safe out of state. 

The Green Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon after Daniel Ollies was missing for more than a day.

Officials updated the alert around 7:30 p.m. after Ollies was safely located. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration