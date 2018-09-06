Missing veteran found safe after Green Alert
TOWN OF VERONA, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Justice officials said the veteran they issued a Green Alert for has been found safe out of state.
The Green Alert was issued Wednesday afternoon after Daniel Ollies was missing for more than a day.
Officials updated the alert around 7:30 p.m. after Ollies was safely located.
