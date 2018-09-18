Green Alert issued for missing Eau Claire veteran

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - Officials have issued a Green Alert Tuesday for a missing Eau Claire veteran at risk.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice and Eau Claire police said 38-year-old Nicholas M. Wagener was last seen in Eau Claire on Sept. 5 at about 3 p.m.

Wagener was riding a bright-green bicycle and had a large backpack with him, according to the alert. Wagener claimed he was going camping with his father, but none of his family or friends have been in contact with Wagener since then.

Wagener has left without contacting anyone for long periods of time in the past, most recently living in the woods using his advanced outdoor survival skills, according to the alert.

Officials said Wagener made statements that are concerning for his mental health, but no overt statements of self-harm were made.

Wagener is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds and has short, brown hair and gray eyes. It's unknown what he was last seen wearing, but he likely has camouflage attire with him.

He was last seen in the Mount Tom Park area in Eau Claire, officials said.

Anyone who sees Wagener or may know his whereabouts is asked to call the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972.