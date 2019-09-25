Green Alert issued for Kenosha veteran

Kenosha Police Department

KENOSHA, Wis. - A Green Alert has been issued for a Kenosha veteran.

The Kenosha Police Department said 69-year-old John Logatto was last seen leaving Dayton Residential Care at 11 a.m. Tuesday to go shopping and have lunch. He has not returned.

Authorities said Logatto has a history of taking public transportation to other states and leaving without telling anyone.

Logatto is a white man, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and he weighs 200 pounds. He's bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

Anyone who sees Logatto is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5209.

