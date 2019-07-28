Greek Fest Plus introduces people to Greek culture with food, music, dance

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Greek culture is celebrated July 27-28 at the annual Greek Fest Plus picnic starting at noon each day.

The festival is hosted by the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church of Madison, but people from all cultures are welcome at the event.

The festival began more than 55 years ago but recently changed its name from Greek Fest to Greek Fest Plus to be more inclusive of all cultures and backgrounds of the people who came to participate.

At the festival, people could enjoy wine tastings, live music, dancing and food from Greek companies, like Madison's local Parthenon Gyros.

"I love the energy [at the festival]," said Erin Vranas, the co-owner of Parthenon Gyros. "I love that it brings so many people together and that we get to showcase the Greek culture and just have fun."

Foods like chicken kabobs, spinach pies, pastitsios and Greek salads were all served at the festival. Greek wines and beers were also served.

Parthenon Gyros sold its gyros and fries at the festival.

"We grind our own lamb, we grind our own beef," Vranas said. "It's all packed by hand. We shave it off super razor-thin from our vertical rotisserie grills."

The festival introduced people to Greek culture by writing menus in Greek with translations and teaching Greek dance lessons.

