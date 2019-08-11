Great Taste festival highlights Wisconsin's growing craft beer industry

MADISON, Wis. - Brewers at the Great Taste of the Midwest Festival say that they can see the growth of Wisconsin's craft beer industry.

The event added 25 new breweries this year, according to coordinator Jason Walters. "The craft beer industry is really growing still," he said.

According to the Brewers Association, Wisconsin had 190 functioning craft breweries in 2018, up from 70 in 2011.

"The craft brewing boom in Wisconsin still continues to go," said Steve Wermuth of the Great Dane Brewing Company. "A lot of people ask if it's too much competition, but we're under the approach that the rising tide raises all boats."

This year's Great Taste brought 10,000 people to Madison, Walters said. He said he hopes to see the event continue to grow in the future.

