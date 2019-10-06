Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival ends with peaceful protest

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The 49th annual Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival wrapped up Sunday with a peaceful protest to the Wisconsin State Capitol Building.

The marijuana festival, which event organizers said is the longest of its kind in the world, promoted cannabis and hemp products. Beyond vendors selling products at the festival, people gathered to bring awareness to a cause they hope catches the eyes of Wisconsin legislators - they want marijuana legalized.

Brian Seamonson, the deputy director of Madison's National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws, said that with Illinois and Michigan having already legalized marijuana, Wisconsin will be losing millions of dollars in tax revenue as people potentially cross state lines for the currently illegal drug.

"[We're here] letting the state representatives know that we're just tired of going to a doctor, and really our only option is dangerous addicting," Seamonson said.

He believes marijuana legalization could prevent people from going to the doctor for reasons he said could be medicated with medical marijuana.

With legal marijuana just a state away, Seamonson said a possible influx of people crossing state borders for legalized marijuana could put their lives and their family's lives at risk if they're caught with the drug in Wisconsin.

"We're not here to break the law," Seamonson said. "We just want to change the law."

A bipartisan group of lawmakers introduced a bill to legalize marijuana in September 2019, but nothing has been passed.

