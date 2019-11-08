Grant County woman involved in one-vehicle crash dies one week later

BEETOWN, Wis. - A Cassville woman is dead Friday after being involved in a one-vehicle crash last week.

According to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, Deputies were sent to Highway 81 near Rattlesnake Road in the township of Beetown after receiving a report of a one vehicle crash that happened at about 7:34 a.m.

Authorities said Julie Kuenster, 60, of Cassville, was driving on the highway in her 2009 Chevy Aveo when she left the roadway onto the gravel shoulder. Kuenster overcorrected the vehicle and slid counterclockwise across the highway.

The driver's rear passenger side of the vehicle hit a guardrail end and violently spun in the other direction. Kuenster's vehicle went head first into a rock wall embankment.

Deputies said she was wearing her seat belt and that the vehicle's airbags also deployed. Kuenster was trapped inside the car and later extricated by officials. The vehicle was removed from the scene.

Kuenster was taken to a hospital for life-threatening injuries before being transported to UW Hospital in Madison via Med Flight.

After being in the hospital for a week, Kuenster died from the injuries she suffered in the crash.

Grant County deputies said this was the 10th person killed in a crash in the county this year.

