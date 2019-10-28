Grant County officials arrest Iowa man on suspicion of ramming into deputy vehicle, possessing drugs

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. File photo

DICKEYVILLE, Wis. - Grant County officials arrested an Iowa man Thursday after he allegedly rammed into a deputy vehicle and was caught possessing large amounts of drugs.

A news release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office said the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force and Dickeyville Police Department first saw two men sitting in a vehicle in a motel parking lot in Dickeyville.

Deputies knew the two had extraditable arrest warrants out of Iowa.

The release said the driver tried to flee as deputies made contact with the men and rammed a Drug Task Force vehicle into their vehicle in the process.

Officers took the driver, Tyler K. Asbell, 19, and the passenger, Fallon C. Murphy, 22, both of Dubuque, Iowa, into custody.

Deputies noted finding brass knuckles on Asbell as they searched him.

Authorities said they found a large quantity of methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, marijuana, meth candy, scales, baggies, syringes and other drug paraphernalia when they searched the vehicle and motel room. They said they also found a handgun in the room.

Asbell faces charges of possessing and the intent to deliver drugs and drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug trafficking place, carrying a concealed weapon and recklessly endangering safety. The release said Murphy was not charged with any crime.

Both men were taken to jail and await extradition to Iowa.

