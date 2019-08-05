Grant County man does burnouts in Beetown, cited for hit-and-run

elvis santana/freeimages.com File photo

elvis santana/freeimages.com File photo

BEETOWN, Wis. - A Grant County man who did burnouts in Beetown was cited for a hit-and-run early Friday morning.

According to a news release from the Grant County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle was doing burnouts at the intersection of Highway 81 and County Highway U in Beetown at roughly 2:30 a.m.

The vehicle was described as possibly being a white or silver Dodge that was a late 90s to early 2000s model.

Officials said the vehicle hit a curb and a parked 2007 Pontiac as it spun out, leaving moderate passenger side damage to the Pontiac. The car later left the scene.

Authorities said Zachary Clauer, 22, of Cassville, called the Sheriff Office later that morning and said he drove his 2000 Dodge Ram and hit another vehicle in Beetown.

Deputies said Clauer had done burnouts in the intersection at around 2:30 a.m. and admitted to hitting the curb and a parked car. Clauer's truck sustained minor damage from the collision.

Clauer was cited for hit-and-run to an unoccupied vehicle, failure to report an accident and operating without insurance.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.