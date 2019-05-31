Graduating seniors from Janesville Craig visit their elementary schools, thank teachers

JANESVILLE, Wis. - Graduating seniors from Janesville Craig High School returned to their elementary schools Thursday to say thank you to their former teachers and visit one last time.

"This is, like, my favorite day of the year," said Lynn Little, who teaches students at Roosevelt Elementary. "I get to see these students that I remember and I loved."

A very special celebration for Craig High School seniors today at Roosevelt Elementary that involves them returning to their roots. It’s a story you won’t want to miss, tonight on #News3Now at 6. @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/gFcyG00Y3H — Adam Duxter (@News3Adam) May 30, 2019

For the students, the moment was special, as well.

"I spent fourth and fifth grade here," said graduating senior Evan Jensen. "All the field trips and the recess and the great teachers, it was amazing."

Students walked from Craig to Roosevelt, where they were met by a tunnel of students cheering them on. Afterward, the elementary school students and the graduating seniors gathered in the gym, where the seniors shared favorite memories and post- high school plans.

"It’s kind of crazy," said Kristin Popian. "I haven’t thought of graduation all that much.I haven’t really thought, 'Oh, i'm graduating. I'm not going to be here anymore. I'm going off on my own journey.'"

Little said the moment is just as exciting for her.

"That they want to come back and see the teachers and the classrooms where they went to school, that means the world to all of us," she said. "It's like all our hard work paid off."

