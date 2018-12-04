Grad student doing engine tests hears 'whoosh,' sees 4-foot flames, officials say

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. --

MADISON, Wis. - A graduate student in a University of Wisconsin-Madison engineering lab heard a whoosh and saw flames Monday morning during a routine test of an engine, according to a release.

Emergency crews were called around 8:45 a.m. to the Engineering Research Building in the 1500 block of Engineering Drive, officials said.

During full-throttle tests of an engine, the grad student heard the whoosh and saw flames extending from one side of the engine, according to the release. The building’s fire alarm system activated when 4-foot flames climbed toward the ceiling.

The grad student put out the fire with two extinguishers before evacuating the building, officials said.

Firefighters and other emergency response crews found a fuel line that feeds the engine had snapped off and sprayed gasoline, according to the release. As gas came into contact with the extremely hot engine, the fuel ignited and caused around $1,000 in damage.

No one was injured during the incident, officials said.

