Madison
July 14, 2023 @ 12:16 pm
MONONA Wis. -- Nonprofit organization Graceful Wakes came to Madison on Friday to teach individuals with physical and cognitive disabilities how to water ski.
The clinic had more than two dozen participants, many of whom were hitting the water for the first time through the program.
Participants had the opportunity to water ski using a specially designed ski with a seat.
"Throughout the day we also have tube rides and pontoon rides, so it's a really fun, memorable day for not only the adaptive skiers but also their family members as well," founder Grace Petzold said.
Petzold, whose mom was paralyzed as a teen, sought to create an opportunity for individuals like her mom to be able to get out on the water and enjoy a sport she loves.
The organization, based in Mequon, partnered with the Mad-City Ski Team to bring the event to Madison.
