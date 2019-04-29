Governor orders flags at half-staff to honor Middleton officer

Middleton Police Department

MIDDLETON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has ordered that all flags be flown at half-staff Thursday in honor of a Middleton police officer.

"I was saddened to hear about the loss of Katie Barrios," Evers said in the statement Monday. "Our deepest condolences go out to Officer Barrios’ family and friends during this difficult time."

I’ve authorized the flags in Dane County to be lowered to half-staff on May 2 in honor of @middletonpd Officer Katie Barrios. Kathy and I send our deepest sympathies to Katie’s husband, children, family, and friends. #KatieStrong pic.twitter.com/pPOlc3fzYh — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 29, 2019

Evers' office said flags will be lowered as a mark of respect for Officer Katherine "Katie" Barrios. She was with Warminster, Pennsylvania, police, Mount Horeb police and the Iowa County Sheriff's Department prior to joining the Middleton force in 2016, according to Middleton police.

Middleton police Chief Chuck Foulke said last week that Barrios had been fighting glioblastoma, a malignant form of brain cancer, since January 2017.

"She was our friend and an inspiration to us all in the way she fought her diagnosis and lived life to the fullest. We will miss her," Foulke said.

Evers' office said Barrios "faithfully and honorably served and protected the people of Middleton and the state of Wisconsin."

The order is effective beginning at sunrise and ending at sunset Thursday, the day of Barrios' funeral.

Barrios was survived by her husband Joe, son Cole and daughter-in-law Jenna, daughters Samantha and Abigail and son Joey.

