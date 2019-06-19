Governor Evers orders flags to half-staff in honor of killed Racine police officer

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the State of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff as a mark of respect for the Racine patrol officer killed Monday.

Racine police say Officer John Hetland was fatally shot Monday about 9:40 p.m. when he tried to intervene in an armed robbery at Teezers bar.

Evers' order is effective immediately and ends at sunset on the date of interment.

"The people of Wisconsin mourn with the Racine community that Officer Hetland served faithfully for over 24 years," Evers said in a press release.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.