Governor declares 'Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day' in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers has declared Monday "Snowplow Driver Appreciation Day" in the state.

In a special proclamation, Evers says county and other municipal snowplow operators across Wisconsin provide a vital public service, often working long hours in severe weather to help ensure that motorists can access jobs, businesses, medical services, and recreational destinations throughout the winter season.

The governor also credits all the municipalities across the state for partnering and working together to make sure that the roads are safe.

As Wisconsinites continue to deal with record-breaking weather, Evers says the work of snowplow drivers has never been more important for the safety of the people.

The governor urges citizens to exercise caution around snowplows, giving the vehicles extra space on the roadways so they can get the job done safely.

