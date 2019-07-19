Governor asks nonessential state employees headquartered downtown to go home

Don Last

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Gov.Tony Evers said his staff is monitoring the situation in downtown Madison following a large fire at the Madison Gas and Electric substation.

The substation is located just off East Washington Avenue.

The governor is asking all nonessential state employees headquartered downtown to go home for the day.

We are asking non-essential state employees headquartered downtown to go home for the day and asking folks to please avoid the downtown area. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) July 19, 2019

Evers also asked people to avoid the downtown area as crews continue to monitor the situation at the fire site.

No injuries have been reported related to this fire.

Madison firefighters also responded to a second fire at the MG&E substation near Ogg Hall on campus.

No injuries were reported in this second fire, but a spokesperson for the university, Meredith McGlone, said the fire appears unintentional and likely related to the fire at the main MG&E station.

