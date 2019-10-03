Government officials assist 180 Wisconsin businesses affected by payroll company fraud

Jiyeon Lee/CNN

MADISON, Wis. - Department of Revenue Secretary-designee Peter Barca and Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Caleb Frostman are reaching out to workers and businesses impacted by the closure of a payroll company.

According to a release, MyPayrollHR was an online payroll and human resources provider that served more than 1,000 businesses throughout the U.S. In September the CEO admitted to a $70 million fraud that has impacted all business customers and customers' employees.

The Department of Revenue identified about 180 Wisconsin businesses that were negatively impacted. September payments have resulted in insufficient funds. The department is hoping to hear from affected businesses to help them avoid fees and penalties for missing payments.

"We are working to ensure that these companies who have already fallen victim don't get further hurt by late payments and fees," Barca said. "We encourage companies to contact us for assistance in navigating their options for avoiding costly penalties."

