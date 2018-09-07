Gov. Walker tours damage in Sauk County

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

REEDSBURG, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker was in Sauk County Friday surveying the flood damage.

At a press conference in Reedsburg, Walker says state officials estimate damage total of $208 million across Wisconsin. That number includes $98 million in damage to personal property.

Governor Scott Walker is in Reedsburg looking at donations for flood relief. #news3 @WISCTV_News3 pic.twitter.com/aKk2aWBTLJ — Adam Duxter WISC-TV (@News3Adam) September 7, 2018

Walker said the state damages are getting closer to a federal declaration. He also reminded residents to report their flood damages.

Volunteers are needed in Reedsburg Saturday to help clean up. Volunteers can meet at the Reedsburg Recreation Center on South Locust Street and are being asked to work between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. City officials are asking volunteers to bring rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, buckets and brooms.