Gov. Walker tours damage in Sauk County

Posted: Sep 07, 2018 05:26 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 07, 2018 05:28 PM CDT

REEDSBURG, Wis. - Gov. Scott Walker was in Sauk County Friday surveying the flood damage. 

At a press conference in Reedsburg, Walker says state officials estimate damage total of $208 million across Wisconsin. That number includes $98 million in damage to personal property. 

Walker said the state damages are getting closer to a federal declaration. He also reminded residents to report their flood damages. 

Volunteers are needed in Reedsburg Saturday to help clean up. Volunteers can meet at the Reedsburg Recreation Center on South Locust Street and are being asked to work between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. City officials are asking volunteers to bring rakes, shovels, wheelbarrows, buckets and brooms. 

