Gov. Tony Evers rejects Brendan Dassey's pardon request

MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers denied Brendan Dassey's pardon request Friday, citing a lack of eligibility.

According to a news release, Dassey is ineligible for a pardon. Evers' Pardon Advisory Board requires five years to have passed after the completion of the sentence a convicted person wants pardoned. Dassey is serving a life sentence in prison. Dassey is also ineligible because he is required to register as a sex offender, according to the release.

In October, he wrote a letter to Evers asking to be pardoned.

"I am writing to ask for a pardon because I am innocent and want to go home," Dassey wrote. "If I would get to go home, I would like to get a job involving video games. I would like to help take care of my mom and one day have a son and a daughter of my own."

When Dassey was 16, he confessed to helping his uncle Steven Avery murder Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County in 2005. ​​​​​​ Dassey testified that his confession was "made up," but he was still convicted by a jury.

Dassey's conviction was documented in the Netflix documentary "Making a Murderer."

According to the news release, Evers is not considering requests for commutation.

