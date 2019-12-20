Gov. Tony Evers rejects Brendan Dassey's pardon request
MADISON, Wis. - Gov. Tony Evers denied Brendan Dassey's pardon request Friday, citing a lack of eligibility.
According to a news release, Dassey is ineligible for a pardon. Evers' Pardon Advisory Board requires five years to have passed after the completion of the sentence a convicted person wants pardoned. Dassey is serving a life sentence in prison. Dassey is also ineligible because he is required to register as a sex offender, according to the release.
In October, he wrote a letter to Evers asking to be pardoned.
"I am writing to ask for a pardon because I am innocent and want to go home," Dassey wrote. "If I would get to go home, I would like to get a job involving video games. I would like to help take care of my mom and one day have a son and a daughter of my own."
When Dassey was 16, he confessed to helping his uncle Steven Avery murder Teresa Halbach in Manitowoc County in 2005. Dassey testified that his confession was "made up," but he was still convicted by a jury.
Dassey's conviction was documented in the Netflix documentary "Making a Murderer."
According to the news release, Evers is not considering requests for commutation.
