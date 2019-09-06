Gov. Tony Evers declares September Suicide Prevention Month

Getty

MADISON, Wis. - September has been declared Suicide Prevention Month and Sept. 10 has been declared Suicide Prevention Day for all of Wisconsin by Gov. Tony Evers.

"We have to get serious about destigmatizing mental health and suicide and start investing in much-needed mental health resources, especially for our kids at school and our farmers who are facing unprecedented economic challenges," Evers said.

In the governor's proclamation, he said it's important to raise awareness about suicide prevention. In 2018, 886 Wisconsinites lost their lives to suicide.

"It is critically important that we all work together to reduce barriers to and shame around seeking help and raise awareness about suicide and suicide prevention across our state," Evers said.

Those seeking help for themselves or someone else can call 1-800-273-8255 or text HOPELINE to 741741 for free, confidential help.

