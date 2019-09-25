Gov. Evers' task force on caregiving holds first meeting

MILWAUKEE - Gov. Tony Evers held the first meeting of his Caregivers Task Force at the 27th Street Job Center in Milwaukee on Wednesday, according to a news release.

The task force was created as part of Executive Order #11, which was issued in February. According to the release, the group exists to recruit and retain a caretaker workforce and to increase access and quality of care across the state.

"The members of my task force on caregiving share my belief that we have work to do to support the important work caregivers are doing across our state," Evers said. "We need to make sure that we are doing all we can to strengthen our direct care system and getting caregivers the resources they need so folks can live and age with dignity and respect."

Among its many responsibilities is assessing compensation and benefits of care workers in order to introduce proposals to make their own health care more affordable.

According to the release, it's estimated that more than a half million caregivers live in Wisconsin. The task force exists to make sure they all receive the support they need most.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.