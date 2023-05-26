MADISON, Wis. -- Highway signs across Wisconsin will now feature language in both English and Ojibwe.
The new signs will show the tribal boundaries and communities of the St. Croix Chippewa Indians of Wisconsin. Governor Tony Evers and tribal leaders unveiled the new signs on Thursday.
"Reversing the decline of our Ojibwe language has become one of Tribal Leadership’s most desired goals," St. Croix Chairman William Reynolds said. "It is our hope the dual-language signs will also encourage non-tribal people living near or passing through our communities to have a better and kinder understanding of who we are as traditional Anishinaabe people."
The new signs are part of an ongoing effort by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to work with the state's tribes to install dual-language road signs around the state. The St. Croix Chippewa are the fifth tribe to install dual-language signs.
"I am grateful for the work between the Department of Transportation and the St. Croix Tribe to bring these dual-language signs to life," Evers said. "Together, we are fostering a stronger sense of connection, informing visitors of our shared history, and celebrating Tribal heritage."
The new tribal boundary signs show the St. Croix Tribal seal next to the tribe's Ojibwe name, "Metaawangaag." The English version of the sign is located below the Ojibwe version.
